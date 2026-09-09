Karan Johar Says Munawar Faruqui And Abhishek Malhan Fans Attacked Him: 'Thought Political Parties Mere Peeche Padd Gaye, Mein Darr Gaya'

Karan Johar Says Munawar-Abhishek Fans Attacked Him | Photo Via Instagram

The reunion episode of The Traitors India Season 2 saw host Karan Johar address the feud between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan, which began following Munawar’s elimination from the show. Munawar was eliminated as the first contestant in the Circle of Shaq despite being an innocent. While exiting the show, Munawar called the contestants “insecure losers,” after which he and Abhishek took several digs at each other outside the show.

Karan Johar Says Munawar, Abhishek Fans Attacked Him

During the reunion episode, Karan addressed the feud and revealed that he had also faced backlash from fans of both contestants. He said that he was forced to go live on Instagram to clarify that he was merely the host of the show and was not responsible for the contestants being identified as traitors.

Karan said, "I don’t know about you two, but why were your fans attacking me? I had to go live on Instagram to say, ‘Bhaiya, main host hoon iss show ka. Maine nahi kaha traitor Harman hoga, Krystle hogi.’ Suddenly, Panda Gang, MKJ, I thought yeh dono koi political parties mere peeche pad gayi hain, mujhe pata nahi. Main darr gaya."

Johar added, "I said, 'Kya mujhe yeh desh chhodke jaana padega?’ Phir mujhe pata chala Panda Gang Abhishek Malhan ke fans hain, aur Munawar ka Janta Munawar ke fans hain. Ab mujhe bahut saari information mil gayi hai."

Following Karan’s comments, Munawar hugged Abhishek during the episode and apologised to Karan as well as the other contestants who had been targeted by their respective fan groups.

About The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors featured Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors India Season 2.