'Bahot Buri Hai...': Karan Johar Recalls Dad Yash Johar's Hilarious Reaction To His First Designer Jacket After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Success

Karan Recalls Dad's Hilarious Reaction To His First Designer Jacket | Photo via Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father and legendary producer Yash Johar on his birth anniversary with an emotional tribute. While recalling their close bond, Karan also shared a hilarious memory from the time he bought his first designer jacket after the success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sharing a childhood picture with his father, Karan wrote, “Happy birthday papa, miss you everyday”. He then went on to recall several memories that reflected Yash Johar’s humour, simplicity and unwavering belief in him.

Yash Johar’s hilarious Burberry joke

One of the most amusing memories Karan shared was about the first designer jacket he bought following the success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. At the time, Karan decided to celebrate the film’s success by treating himself to an expensive Burberry jacket.

Recalling the shopping experience, Karan wrote, “I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)... I wore it and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion).”

Karan’s confidence, however, did not last long once he showed the jacket to his father.

“My father looked at me perplexed and asked, "Beta... yeh kya hai...?"” Karan recalled. When he proudly told his father that the jacket was from Burberry, Yash Johar responded with a pun that left Karan stunned. 'Beta yeh Burberry nahi... Bahut buri hai...'," Yash Johar told him.

Karan admitted that the comment initially left him heartbroken before he burst out laughing. “I was shattered and then almost immediately burst out laughing!” he wrote, describing his father as “rooted, basic and very very funny”.

Yash Johar always believed in Karan

Beyond the humour, Karan also remembered how strongly his father believed in him. Yash Johar apparently felt Karan could even become a mainstream Hindi film hero and encouraged him to consider acting.

According to Karan, his father would tell him, “Tu itna handsome hai- hero ban ja! Horse riding kyun nahi sekhta?!”

Karan’s mother, however, had a much more practical response. He recalled her telling him, “Son you cannot be in front of the camera and certainly not on a horse”.

Despite his mother’s doubts, Karan said his father always saw something special in him. “But my father was my hero,” he wrote, while remembering Yash Johar for his kindness, humility and selflessness.

Yash Johar’s final advice to Karan

Karan also opened up about one of the most emotional conversations he had with his father during his final days. After a chemotherapy session, Yash Johar told him, “I don't want to leave mom and you but I feel like I am going to... Just promise me you will always be kind... success means nothing if you're not kind. And take care of mom, like I have. Papa I will take care of mom like a parent and a child... I promise”.

He then remembered the moment his father’s condition began to deteriorate, writing, “His levels began to drop and very soon...he went... He was waiting to hear just that...”

Ending his tribute, Karan reflected on the loss he has carried for more than two decades. “He left a void in my life 22 years ago that I refuse to fill...and I never will... When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday. What a blessing that is for me.... Miss you papa...everyday”.

Yash Johar founded Dharma Productions in 1976 and died in 2004.