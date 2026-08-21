Karan Johar Takes His The Traitors 2 Fashion Game Up A Notch In Floor-Length Cape & Criss-Cross Ruby Pendant

If there is one thing Karan Johar clearly isn't doing on The Traitors 2, it is playing it safe with fashion. From sweeping capes to sharp coats and statement separates, the filmmaker and host has been turning every appearance into its own couture moment. His latest avatar continues that streak with a look that feels straight out of an old-world royal wardrobe.

Karan's royal avatar on The Traitors 2

For his newest look, Karan slipped into a custom creation by Falguni Shane Peacock, embracing a mood that sat somewhere between vintage aristocracy and modern red-carpet drama. He wore a midnight-blue satin shirt, buttoned neatly to the top and finished with a sharply structured collar that added definition to the otherwise fluid fabric.

The shirt was paired with high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers, creating a clean, elongated line through the silhouette. But, as expected, the trousers were hardly the main attraction.

The real showstopper was the floor-length burgundy cape layered over the ensemble. Cut generously from the shoulders, the rich, wine-hued satin cascaded down the body, creating an almost train-like effect. The shoulder of the cape was adorned with clusters of deep-red, crystal-like embellishments and a statement gold feather-inspired brooch.

Karan leaned fully into maximalism with his jewellery game. The filmmaker donned a jaw-dropping ruby cross pendant suspended from a gold chain and a gigantic rectangular ruby ring.

He further rounded off his glam with oversized tinted sunglasses and polished footwear that allowed the couture to do all the talking.