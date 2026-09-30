Koffee With Karan Season 9 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Karan Johar's Show Online? | X

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return with the ninth and final season of his popular show Koffee with Karan. Since its debut in 2024, Koffee with Karan had completed eight seasons with a total of 161 episodes so far. The chat show has brought together numerous Bollywood stars and captured an ever-changing world of relationships, fame, ambition and celebrity. In the Koffee With Karan 9 teaser, host Karan Johar becomes sentimental as he reflects on discussing the concept of a talk show with his father, Yash (Johar), back in 2004. That year, his father died. The show's initial episode debuted in August of that year, and it has persisted since.

When and where to watch?

Koffee with Karan Season 9 will start streaming from October 14 on JioHotstar. Sharing the announcement promo, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "I think we need to talk. Over Koffee, of course Hotstar Specials: Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on JioHotstar."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Karan Johar talks about the show

Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar, Host and Creator, Koffee With Karan, said, “There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further added, "Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time.”