Apurva Asrani Questions Why Rajkummar Rao's Shahid Took 13 Years To Reach OTT: 'Is There Growing Resistance To Politics Of Fear?'

Apurva Asrani Questions Why Shahid Took 13 Years To Reach OTT |

Thirteen years after its theatrical release, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Shahid has finally arrived on an OTT platform. The Hansal Mehta directorial, which won National Awards for Rao and Mehta, is now streaming on Prime Video. However, writer-editor Apurva M Asrani questioned why the critically acclaimed film had to wait so long to find a streaming home.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Apurva reflected on the film’s journey and the circumstances surrounding its delayed OTT release.

He wrote, "The National Award-winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home. Shahid tells the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended people accused under terror laws and fought for due process in a climate where Muslims were often presumed guilty before being proven innocent. He was murdered for that courage."

The National Award winning #Shahid is finally streaming on Prime Video. It took 13 years for our film to find a streaming home.



Shahid tells the story of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer who defended people accused under terror laws and fought for due process in a climate where Muslims… pic.twitter.com/Ms6p6vcB2w — Apurva M Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 28, 2026

Apurva then questioned why the film remained unavailable on a streaming platform for more than a decade. "I’ve often wondered why Shahid remained without a streaming platform for so long. It was released a year before 2014. Then came a political climate in which dissenters, activists, journalists and those defending the rights of the accused increasingly found themselves under suspicion. In that same period, people like Umar Khalid have spent years in prison awaiting trial."

The writer-editor also spoke about the challenges faced by filmmakers and actors who wanted to tell stories similar to Shahid. According to Apurva, several filmmakers, actors and writers either struggled to bring such projects to the screen or were "co-opted by the system" into making what he called "kosher" stories that received National Awards despite what he described as their mediocrity and political conformity.

Questioning the timing of Shahid’s OTT release, Apurva further wrote, "So why now? Why does a film like Shahid finally find a streaming platform in 2026? Has the mood changed? Is there growing resistance to the politics of fear? Whatever the reason, I’m proud of this film. It established me as a co-writer/editor and brought me back to the kind of cinema I believe in. Watch it if you haven’t. Watch it again if you have. This film, made by a wonderful team, is a reminder of the kind of courageous cinema we used to make and celebrate. Thankyou @PrimeVideoIN."

About Shahid

Released in 2013, Shahid is a biographical drama based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar Rao played the titular role, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur featured in supporting roles.

At the 61st National Film Awards, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor, while Hansal Mehta was honoured with Best Director.