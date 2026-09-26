Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Prahaar Trailer To Be Launched At Mumbai's CSMT Station - Deets Inside

Prahaar Trailer To Be Launched At Mumbai's CSMT Station | YouTube

The teaser of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Prahaar was released a few months ago. It had grabbed everyone's attention, and the makers are now all set to release the trailer of the film. But, for the trailer launch, they have planned something unique. While usually the trailer of a movie is launched at a grand event at a theatre or at a hotel, the makers of Prahaar will be launching the trailer of their film at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Yes, you read it right! The trailer of Prahaar will be launched at Mumbai's CSMT station on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. While we have seen that the actors promote their films at railway stations or metro stations, maybe this is for the first time that a movie's trailer will be launched at a station.

Why CSMT Station?

We are sure many would be wondering why the makers of Prahaar decided to launch the trailer of the film at CSMT station. So, for the uninitiated, Prahaar is a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who appeared against Ajmal Kasab in the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was one of the places where the attacks took place on November 26, 2008. So, maybe that's why the makers decided to launch the trailer at CSMT station.

Prahaar Release Date

Prahaar was earlier slated to release in August this year. But, it was postponed, and it will now hit the big screens on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra weekend.

The teaser had impressed one and all, so the expectations from the trailer are also quite high. The movie features Rajkummar as Ujwal Nikam, and actor Lalit Prabhakar will be seen as Ajmal Kasab.

We have watched many films and series based on the 26/11 Mumbai attack. So, let's wait and watch what new Prahaar will offer the audience.