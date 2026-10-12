Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Dr Shriram Nene Reveals He Didn’t Know Who Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Were When He Married Bollywood Actress | YouTube/Farah Khan

In Farah Khan’s latest food vlog, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, made a surprising confession about their wedding reception. Nene revealed that he barely knew anyone from the Hindi film industry when he married Madhuri, admitting that he did not even know who Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were. He explained that he had grown up in Los Angeles and rarely watched Hindi films.

When Farah asked Nene whether he had not heard of Madhuri in Los Angeles, he replied, “No, because I grew up on George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Star Wars, right? I didn’t watch Hindi films.”

Recalling Madhuri and Nene’s wedding reception, which brought together several prominent names from the film industry, he described the experience as overwhelming, saying he hardly recognised the guests. “I didn’t know everyone, and it was like prom king, you just waved everyone, then later look at the wedding album because you don’t know anyone,” he said.

Nene further revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was among the few Bollywood stars he recognised because he had watched Amar Akbar Anthony. Surprised by his admission, Farah asked, “You didn’t know Shah Rukh and Salman? Nobody?” Nene replied, “No.” However, he added that everyone at the reception was extremely warm and welcoming towards him. Farah agreed, remarking, “Of course, Madhuri is universally loved by everyone.”

Madhuri Dixit married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Madhav Nene on October 17, 1999, in a private ceremony in California, USA, when she was at the peak of her Bollywood career. The couple’s relationship began after Madhuri’s brother introduced them, and the actress later revealed that theirs was not an arranged marriage, as they dated for six months before deciding to tie the knot. Interestingly, Nene was unaware of Madhuri’s stardom when they first met, as he had grown up in the US and rarely watched Hindi films. After their wedding, Madhuri moved to the US with her husband and took a break from acting to focus on family life. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, followed by their younger son, Ryan, in 2005. In 2011, the family moved back to Mumbai, where Madhuri resumed her career in Indian cinema and television while continuing to balance her professional and family life.