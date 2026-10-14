Koffee With Karan 9: Salman Khan Reveals He Experienced Paranormal Activities In His Bedroom, 'Sirf Suna Hai, Mehsoos Kiya Hai Peeche'

Salman Khan Reveals He Experienced Paranormal Things In His Bedroom | Jio Hotstar

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 9 has started streaming on Jio Hotstar, and the first episode features none other than superstar Salman Khan. During the conversation, Karan started narrating the story of how he came to the actor's house to narrate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and he was shocked to see that Salman had a tiny bedroom in his house where he was staying with his family. As Karan mentioned the house, Salman revealed that he faced paranormal activities in the bedroom.

Salman Khan recalls paranormal experiences in bedroom

Salman recollected, "In that room, I never stayed there alone. I stayed there with somebody jisko maine kabhi dekha nahi, sirf suna hai, sirf mehsoos kiya hai peeche." Karan asked, "Who?"

The superstar added, "Every time I came out, the lights used to go on and off. The cupboards used to open up, the music used to come on. In the bathroom, I could feel somebody outside fidgeting with the cupboards, then I figured out that there was somebody there, someone there."

Karan asked, "It was haunted?" Salman further said, "Not haunted, I mean there was a presence felt behind me. So, every time I put on some music, and I could feel it right behind me, and I used to say that 'kya music sunna pasand karenge aap?' I used to just press the button and walk out."

Salman Khan shares more eerie incidents

He added, "There was a billiard table outside earlier. When we used to play billiards, we could hear somebody inside, cupboard khul gaya, music on hogaya."

When Karan asked if it freaked him out, Salman said, "Nah! It didn't do anything. My only request was that if you are, like, a really, really beautiful woman, then you show yourself to me."

Karishma Kapoor joins Salman Khan

Salman and Karishma have worked together in many films, and Karan got her as a special guest on the episode.