Salman Khan Attends Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC's Daughter Shanaya Munot's Engagement Ceremony In Mumbai, Greets Guests - VIDEO

Salman Khan Attends Shaina NC’s Daughter’s Engagement | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended Shiv Sena leader and fashion designer Shaina NC's daughter Shanaya Munot's intimate engagement ceremony with Bhavik Merchant at her Mumbai residence, Shanti Bungalow, on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai. The ceremony took place on Saturday, October 17, amid the festive celebrations of Navratri.

Salman Khan Attends Shanaya Munot’s Engagement

Dressed in a navy blue shirt and denim jeans, Salman looked sharp as he arrived for the celebrations. The actor greeted guests at the ceremony and also posed for photographs with the newly engaged couple, extending his best wishes to them on their special occasion.

Check out the video:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray were also among those who attended the ceremony to congratulate the couple and share in their happiness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Engagement Announced

Shanaya Munot is an entrepreneur, while her fiancé, Bhavik Merchant, is the founder of SwanSAT, the technology business of SwanCorp.

A few days ago, Shaina NC announced her daughter’s engagement on social media, sharing her happiness with a heartfelt note.

"On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, we are overjoyed to share that our precious daughter Shanaya Munot & Bhavik Merchant got engaged. With gratitude to God, blessings of our parents, family & friends - here's to togetherness, forever," she wrote on October 11.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Salman was recently seen on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9, which is set to be the show’s final season. Shah Rukh Khan was the first guest on the show.

Salman Khan Upcoming Films

On the work front, Salman has Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Monster in his pipeline.