Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Still In Post-Production, Final Cut Not Yet Submitted To CBFC: Report

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Still In Post-Production? | Instagram

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi, which was supposed to release in April this year, was postponed, and it is yet to see the light of the day. We have read multiple reports about the film's content and the release date. Recently, there were reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will be watching the movie soon, and Maatrubhumi might hit the big screens by the end of this year.

However, now, according to a report in Variety India, Maatrubhumi is still in post-production, and the final cut of the movie is yet to be submitted to CBFC for certification. A source told the portal, “Ravi Basrur (music composer) is currently working on the score at Octavia Studios and the makers are yet to arrive at the final cut. The changes being asked for are being incorporated into the film; the final version is yet to be locked.”

The source further told the portal that the Apoorva Lakhia directorial will be sent to the CBFC only after final changes. Further talking about the release date, the source said that the makers will plan the release once the final cut is locked and the certification process is initiated.

Maatrubhumi Release Date

There was a buzz on social media that Maatrubhumi might release during Diwali or Christmas. However, there's no official confirmation about it. Meanwhile, Salman's fans are eagerly waiting for the film, as the actor will be seen playing the role of an Indian army officer in Maatrubhumi.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Apart from Maatrubhumi, Salman has Vamshi Paidipally's next directorial lined up. The film is reportedly titled Monster, but there's no official announcement about it. The movie, which is slated to release on Eid next year, also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Salman will also be seen in Raj & DK's superhero film, but there's no confirmation about it.