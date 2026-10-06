 Salman Khan Towers; High-Rise In Chandigarh To Be Named After Superstar?
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Salman Khan Towers; High-Rise In Chandigarh To Be Named After Superstar?

A new high-rise in Chandigarh is reportedly set to be named after Salman Khan, with an official announcement expected Thursday in Mumbai. The luxury development may resemble a satellite township with modern amenities. Three names, SK Towers, The Salman Towers and Salman Khan Towers, have reportedly been registered for the project by two realty firms.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Salman Khan Towers; High-Rise In Chandigarh To Be Named After Superstar?
Salman Khan |

There’s a new high-rise coming up in Chandigarh, allegedly named after Salman Khan. The official announcement is likely to happen on Thursday. Rumours say it will almost be like a township equipped with all modern-day dream amenities and may resemble a satellite town.

This is probably the first time in film history that a residential tower is being named after an Indian film superstar. Three names have been registered for the building. It may reportedly be called SK Towers, The Salman Towers or Salman Khan Towers. Or something very close to these three.

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The two realty firms involved are a local builder and someone from overseas. Our source confirmed that the announcement will be made on Thursday in Mumbai. For the fortunate few, they can get ready to own a piece of luxury with SK on it.

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