Salaam-E-Ishq Sequel In Works After 19 Years, Akshay Kumar To Lead Film Revolving Around Three Couples: Report

Salaam-E-Ishq sequel in works |

Salaam-E-Ishq, released in 2007, directed by Nikkhil Advani, was an unofficial remake of the Hollywood film Love Actually. The film revolved around six couples and explored themes of love, betrayal, and marriage, featuring an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar.

Salaam-E-Ishq Sequel In Works

Now, 19 years later, fresh reports claim that a sequel to Salaam-E-Ishq is currently in the works.

According to Variety India, Nikkhil is planning to bring a sequel to Salaam-E-Ishq, expanding his popular romantic anthology into a franchise. The report further states that Akshay Kumar is being considered for one of the lead roles in the upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar To Play Lead

Furthermore, reports suggest the sequel will revolve around three interconnected couples whose lives cross paths through destiny, fate, and love. Akshay and his yet-to-be-finalised leading lady will reportedly headline one of the stories, alongside two younger couples navigating different phases of romance.



Salaam-E-Ishq Sequel Story

The film is expected to delve into commitment issues, societal expectations, heartbreak, and personal struggles, while presenting a contemporary and relatable perspective on love, marriage, and relationships in modern-day India.

As of now, the makers have not officially confirmed the sequel, and a formal announcement regarding the film, along with Akshay Kumar's reported involvement, is still awaited.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal, among others.