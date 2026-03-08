Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Twin In Blue, Groove To Salman Khan's Salaam-E-Ishq At Mumbai Wedding Event - VIDEO

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the wedding festivities of Mudit Dani and Ananya Dani in Mumbai on March 7. Several photos and videos of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. In the visuals, the duo can be seen enjoying the festivities to the fullest.

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared several photos from the celebration on his Instagram stories. A few of them featured the Guru actors along with their daughter Aaradhya.

In one of the photos, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen posing for a selfie with Orry. The couple twinned in shimmery navy blue outfits for the event.

While another photo is a selfie featuring Orry and Abhishek, a video has grabbed eyeballs in which the couple is seen grooving on stage during what looks like a sangeet ceremony.

In the now-viral video, they are seen grooving to Salman Khan's song Salaam-e-Ishq. Nita Ambani, who is Mudit and Ananya's relative, is also seen dancing with them. Take a look at their video here:

Other Bollywood celebs like Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra also attended the event.

Boxer Vijender Singh also graced the festivities and later penned a sweet note for Mudit and Ananya. "Many congratulations Mudit & Ananya Dani. Wish you guys beautiful journey ahead," he wrote on X.

For the past couple of years, there have been rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya heading for a divorce. However, the couple has repeatedly shut down such speculation by making public appearances together.

In December, Abhishek addressed the rumours in an interview and described them as “malicious and incorrect.”

While speaking to Peeping Moon, Abhishek said, "If you are a celebrity, people are going to conject about everything. Any rubbish they (media) have written is completely false. Not based on any fact whatsoever, malicious and incorrect."

"They have been doing this before we got married. First, they were deciding when we are getting married, then once we got married, then they are going to decide when we will get divorced. This is all rubbish. She knows my truth, I know her truth. We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important, and that's all that matters," he added.

The actor further said, "I will not tolerate any falsehood, manufactured rubbish about me or my family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek currently has two films lined up. He will be seen in King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji, among others. The actor will also appear in Raja Shivaji, which stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role.

On the other hand, Aishwarya currently does not have any films announced.