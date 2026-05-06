Akshay Kumar Undergoes Minor Eye Surgery In Mumbai; Actor To Take A Break From Shooting: Report

Akshay Kumar Undergoes Eye Surgery | Instagram: Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, and he keeps shooting movies back-to-back. However, according to a recent report, the actor is now all set to take a break because he underwent a minor eye surgery in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

A source told the Hindustan Times, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”

On Tuesday, Akshay took to social media to inform his fans that he has wrapped up the Kerala schedule of his upcoming film with Anees Bazmee, which stars Vidya and Raashii as the female leads.

He posted on Instagram, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one’s been special (sic)."

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Akshay recently tasted success at the box office with Bhooth Bangla. The film has till now collected Rs. 146.50 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection of the film is Rs. 231.03 crore.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies

Apart from Anee Bazmee's next, Akshay has multiple films lined up like Haiwaan, Welcome To The Jungle, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Golmaal 5.

While Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan are slated to hit the big screens this year, the other three will release in 2027. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26, 2026 and Haiwaan is reportedly scheduled to hit the big screens in August this year.