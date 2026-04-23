Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan Head To Kerala For Next Schedule Of Their Film With Anees Bazmee; Actor Hopes 'Good Luck Charm' Of Their Jodi Continues - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar / Vidya Balan | X (Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's next, which also stars Raashi Khanna in a pivotal role. The movie is reportedly the remake of Venkatesh's Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which also starred Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Now, the team of the film is heading to Kerala for the next schedule, and Akshay took to social media to inform everyone about it.

He shared a video of him and Vidya entering a plane and wrote, "Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam 🌴✈️ Anees Bazmee’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues (sic)." Watch the video below...

Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam 🌴✈️

Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @vidya_balan and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/HHdK5MeIIk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2026

Akshay and Vidya have worked together in films like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal, and all three of them were hits at the box office. So, the audience is also expecting that their hit jodi will once again create magic on the big screens.

Netizens Excited To Watch Akshay Kumar And Vidya Balan

A netizen tweeted, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Heyy Babyy—this jodi never gave a flop; all are super hits (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Anees knows Akshay's talent and he will use it, and Vidya is also lucky for Akki; 3 out of 3 films were huge hits (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Excited for Akshay sir & Vidya ma'am reuniting in Kerala! Fourth time lucky. Safe travels and best for the shoot (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan Upcoming Movies

Apart from Anees Bazmee's movie, Akshay has films like Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, and Golmaal 5 lined up. He was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, which has been performing well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Vidya has Raja Shivaji lined up, in which she will be seen playing the character of Badi Begum.