Welcome 4 Update: Akshay Kumar's Film To Feature Multiple Villains & Multi-Cultural Music From Middle East, China, Reveals Producer

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently confirmed that the fourth instalment of the popular comedy franchise Welcome is officially in the works. The upcoming film is expected to bring back several fan-favourite characters, including those played by Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

While audiences are currently waiting for the release of Welcome To The Jungle, the makers have already begun working on the next chapter of the franchise, tentatively titled Welcome 4. Nadiadwala revealed that the project is progressing steadily and that the script is currently in its advanced stages.

Speaking about the film’s scale, the producer hinted that the fourth instalment will be bigger than ever, especially in terms of music and action. Interestingly, the team is planning a unique international musical collaboration, including talent from China and Middle East.

He told ETimes, “We are in the advanced stages of scripting, and we will let you know earliest. However, I can say that the music and action that we are planning is going to be massive. We have thought of multi-cultural music with heads coming together from across continents like the Middle East, Africa, USA, and China.”

Nadiadwala also suggested that the storyline could feature multiple villains.

He said, “The coming together of Uday bhai, Majnu Bhai, Dr. Ghungroo and more than one dons (there will be more than one antagonist) is probably going to be like 10 on the Richter scale. We are working towards locking them. Keeping the actors in mind, we are scripting and writing the scenes accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the producer also addressed speculation around the release of Welcome To The Jungle, dismissing rumours of delays and confirming that the film is already complete. The third instalment, directed by Ahmed Khan, features a massive ensemble cast.

The Welcome franchise first began with Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee, which went on to become a cult comedy hit. Its sequel, Welcome Back, also directed by Bazmee, continued the story with many of the original cast members returning. The third film, Welcome To The Jungle, marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise and sets the stage for the newly confirmed fourth instalment.