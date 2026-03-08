'Happy To See The Boys Back': Suniel Shetty Expresses Excitement As Report Confirms Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal Will Reunite For Welcome 4

Actor Suniel Shetty expressed excitement after reports claimed that the ‘OG trio’, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, are set to reunite for Welcome 4. Reacting to the buzz, Shetty took to his official X account on Sunday (March 8) and shared his enthusiasm about the possible return of the iconic trio.

He wrote, "In times of chaos, some news just feels… right. The OG madness - Nana, Anil & Paresh - the heartbeat of the Welcome universe are back. And no one does madness with that much brilliance. So happy to see the boys back where they belong. #Welcome4."

In times of chaos, some news just feels… right. The OG madness - Nana, Anil & Paresh - the heartbeat of the Welcome universe are back. And no one does madness with that much brilliance.

So happy to see the boys back where they belong. #Welcome4 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 8, 2026

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with excitement. Many users also wondered whether Akshay Kumar, who led Welcome, would be returning for the upcoming instalment.

"Sir, if the OG trio is back… does that mean we’ll see Akshay Kumar joining the madness too?" asked a user in the comments section.

Another wrote, "Akki also joined the gang?"

"And what about akshay the og (sic)," read another comment.

It may be mentioned that Shetty had a cameo in Welcome.

Earlier in the day, a report by Mid-Day quoted sources stating that filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala and his team of writers have been working on the script of Welcome 4.

The report further stated that the film will bring back Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in key roles. "The scripting of Welcome 4 is being done in such a way that these three characters will be woven organically into the plot. The story will be completely different," the source mentioned.

Sharing more details, the source said, "Welcome 4 will have more than one lovable don who are more known for their comic capers and timing than their underworld deeds. Top leading actors are in talks for these roles. It comes under the family universe which includes humour, glamour, and action."

Released in 2007, Welcome became one of the most loved comedy films in Bollywood. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured Akshay alongside Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

The story revolved around a simple man who falls in love with the sister of two quirky gangsters, leading to hilarious chaos. The film’s memorable characters, comic timing and iconic dialogues turned it into a cult favourite. Its success later led to a sequel, Welcome Back, which was released in 2015.