Akshay Kumar & Shilpa Shetty's Laugh Out Loud Moment Goes Viral; Netizens Say, 'Back In 90s' - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar / Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were a hit onscreen jodi in the 90s. The two had also made it to the headlines for their rumoured relationship. Last year, at an award function, the two had a reunion, and they even danced to their famous song Chura Ke Dil Mera. Now, this year, once again the actors met at an award function, and their video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Akshay and Shilpa are seen chatting with each other, and laughing out loud. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty Viral Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "They feel like back in 90s (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "They look beautiful and swxy together @akshaykumar (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "They should do a movie together... Now a days 50 year old actress too looks good and in shape there old heros should do movies with them 90s heroine it will generate buzz and they are all super talented and apt for casting too ... Now a days no one cares for younger actress or heroine career over after marriage.. why are these old heros still romancing with half there age actress (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty Movies

Akshay and Shilpa have worked together in movies like Insaaf, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, and Dhadkan. Their fans have been eagerly waiting to watch them together on the big screens.

Meanwhile, Akshay is reuniting with Raveena Tandon on the big screens in the film Welcome To The Jungle. The movie is slated to release on June 26, 2026.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies

Apart from Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay has Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, and Golmaal 5. Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026. However, there are reports that the movie might get postponed due to the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office. But there's no official announcement about it.