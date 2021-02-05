Saif Ali Khan on becoming father again: It was great fun, the entire process!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to embracing fatherhood again, what with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan expected to deliver their second baby this month. Saif says fatherhood has made him stable, and that at the moment he is in a position to enjoy having children around. "It was great fun, the entire process, especially the making!" Saif joked when we congratulate him.

Asked how fatherhood has changed him, the 50-year-old actor said, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your own career," he added.

The actor continued: "But now, I think I am more settled. I'm in a position to just enjoy having family around and having children around. It's a good phase."