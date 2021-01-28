Saif Ali Khan reveals wife Kareena Kapoor's due date for their second child

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan's announced the news of their second child last year, in August.

While Bebo has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy with her fans on social media, her husband Saif has finally revealed the actress' due date.

The 'Tandav' actor, in an interview with Filmfare, revealed that the baby is due in early February.

Kareena, who's all set to welcome her second child in just a few weeks, is more chilled out this time, said Saif. He said that although it does get a little intimidating, it doesn't match the excitement of seeing little kids running around the house.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Taimur Ali Khan four years later.