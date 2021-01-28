Saif Ali Khan reveals wife Kareena Kapoor's due date for their second child

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan's announced the news of their second child last year, in August.
While Bebo has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy with her fans on social media, her husband Saif has finally revealed the actress' due date.
The 'Tandav' actor, in an interview with Filmfare, revealed that the baby is due in early February.
Kareena, who's all set to welcome her second child in just a few weeks, is more chilled out this time, said Saif. He said that although it does get a little intimidating, it doesn't match the excitement of seeing little kids running around the house.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Taimur Ali Khan four years later.
In August 2020, sharing the announcement of their second child with fans, the duo in a joint statement had said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."
Recently, mommy-to-be Kareena had revealed that they haven't thought about the name of their second child, due to the controversy over Taimur's name.
Kareena, on a recent episode of her chat show 'What Women Want', told Neha Dhupia, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."
During the episode, when Neha suggested the duo to hold a poll for the same, Bebo quipped, "I don't want to go down that route. I’m gonna tackle this right at the end."
