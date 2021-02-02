Shooting commences for Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush'

"Baahubali" star Prabhas too shared an update on Instagram.

Featuring an extensive range of visual effects, "Adipurush" is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana epic and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.

Backed by T-Series, "Adipurush" is described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil".

The film is Raut's follow-up project to his blockbuster movie "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year.

"Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.