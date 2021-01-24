'Tandav' controversy: Social activist Kiran Aradhya lodges FIR against Ali Abbas Zafar, Saif Ali Khan in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A fresh FIR was lodged here against the Amazon Prime web series 'Tandav' by social activist Kiran Aradhya who accused the producers and others of hurting Hindu sentiments. The Bengaluru police have now sought legal opinion before registering the FIR and proceeding further.

The FIR has sought action against Aparna Purohit of Amazon Prime Video, 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Farhan Akhtar along with actors including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saif Ali Khan. The complainant said that the character ‘portrayed as Shiva’ uses cuss words.

The FIR comes a day after the makers of 'Tandav' changed at least two scenes from 'Tanasha', the first episode of the series.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings), 153 A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and 298 (utters any word or makes any sound with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

Earlier, the producers of the series had issued a statement apologising for hurting sentiments of the viewers. “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead,” the statement explained. They had also decided to make changes to ensure the ‘objectionable’ parts were clipped.