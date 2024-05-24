 Rubina Dilaik's X Account Gets HACKED, Actress Asks Fans 'Do Not Engage'
Rubina Dilaik's X Account Gets HACKED, Actress Asks Fans 'Do Not Engage'

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 in 2021.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik, who is best known for playing the role of Radhika Shastri in her acting debut, Chotti Bahu, recently announced that her X account, formerly known as Twitter, has been hacked.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote, My X (Twitter ) account has been HACKED! Please do not engage and please “Report IT AS HACKED“

Check it out:

In the comments section, several fans expressed concern. A user wrote, "Kisko phone Diya tha kya ? Ashe kaise hack ho gaya 2 factor nahe tha kya?" While another said, "Omg so baddd." A third netizen said, "We had guessed it right then after seeing your changed dp."

The photo shared by Rubina shows a screenshot of the sign-in window of the X application as she tries to log in to her account, which shows an error.

Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla also tweeted, "@RubiDilaik this is to inform all that Rubina Dilaik’s X account has been hacked! Please do not reply, engage or react to hacker! @X @XCorpIndia trying to regain access but glitch from your end! Please address the issue asap!"

Take a look:

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav shared scenic pictures from their visit to Bhutan.

The couple are parents to twin daughters, Edhaa and Jevaa. who were born in November 2023. Rubina and Abhinav are yet to reveal their childrens' faces.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in the Punjabi drama film Chal Bhajj Chaliye, which was released on April 5, 2024.

