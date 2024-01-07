 Rohit Shetty Reveals There Are NO Sex Scenes In Indian Police Force: 'Our Culture Is Different'
Indian Police Force is set to release on OTT on January 19

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to present his first web series to the audience, Indian Police Force, which is touted as an extension to his blockbuster 'cop universe'. During the promotions, the director revealed that the show is in tandem with the Indian culture, and thus, there are no vulgar scenes in it.

Indian Police Force stars a number of big names including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, and others.

During a chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rohit revealed that the Indian Police Force does not even have abuses and cuss words except for in a couple of scenes where it is important for the characters to speak in that manner.

He then went on to say that there are no vulgar scenes in the series as well so that the viewers do not get uncomfortable.

"Other than that, no sex, no vulgarity. Our Indian culture is different. We still have a lot of respect and we are known for that," he stated, adding, "Those who are making it are not doing anything wrong but mujhe apni core audience ko uncomfortable nahi karna hai."

He went on to say that though they knew there was no censorship on OTT, they made the conscious choice to not "go overboard" with the freedom.

Indian Police Force is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 19. The series will show the work of Indian police officers as the national capital faces a terrible threat.

