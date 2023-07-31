Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer-Alia's Film Mints ₹45 Crore In First Weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, released in theatres on July 28, Friday, and it has been creating a massive buzz ever since the first day. The same buzz has reflected in the film's box office numbers as well, and it has minted over a whopping Rs 45 crore in its first weekend itself.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven long years, and the film's success has surely given him multiple reasons to rejoice.

Despite heavy rains battering several major cities of the country, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been running undeterred in theatres, and the latest figures are proof of the same.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witnessed a superhit first weekend as it collected a total of Rs 45.90 crore.

The film opened with a bang at the box office with Rs 11.10 crore, followed by Rs 16.05 crore on its second day, which also happened to be its first Saturday.

On Sunday, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set cash registers ringing as it earned a staggering Rs 18.75 crore.

With the positive reviews and widespread word of mouth, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is expected to continue its dream run in the ongoing week as well, given the fact that there are no major theatrical releases in the first week of August.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Besides Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

As promised in the trailer, the film is an out-and-out Karan Johar family entertainer, with the perfect mix of romance, drama, comedy, music and extravagance. The larger-than-life sets and costumes, along with the dramatic background score, have Dharma written all over them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also the second time that Ranveer and Alia shared the screen, and their chemistry is being loved by the audience.

