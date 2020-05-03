Ritesh Sidhwani contributes towards safeguarding the Mumbai Police heroes from Covid-19

Mumbai: With the ongoing time of pandemic that the nation and the world is facing, the frontline workers including the nurses, doctors and policemen amongst the many others are fighting this battle, keeping us safe in our homes. To mark his respect and support Mumbai policemen, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has contributed towards safeguarding these heroes.

Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media handle and tweeted, “Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard against all evils - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel pledge to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you? #MumbaiPoliceFoundation”.

He also shared further details for everyone to mark their contributions.