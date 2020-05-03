Ritesh Sidhwani contributes towards safeguarding the Mumbai Police heroes from Covid-19

Mumbai: With the ongoing time of pandemic that the nation and the world is facing, the frontline workers including the nurses, doctors and policemen amongst the many others are fighting this battle, keeping us safe in our homes. To mark his respect and support Mumbai policemen, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has contributed towards safeguarding these heroes.
Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media handle and tweeted, “Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard against all evils - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel pledge to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you? #MumbaiPoliceFoundation”.
He also shared further details for everyone to mark their contributions.
While the production work on all films has been halted, for the time being, the Production Guild Of India has taken a step to make sure their workers are not affected.
Earlier, Ritesh had also extended his support to set up a relief fund to help daily wage workers who will not be able to make their daily salaries because of the complete lockdown on the production of films, television and OTT Content.
At a time like this, such steps by the personalities definitely set an example for the others to follow. This step in turn, helps encouraging their efforts and highlights the importance of the matter where the police force is fighting at the forefront.
