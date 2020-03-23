Ritesh Sidhwani slams people spreading rumours about his niece being coronavirus positive

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani has called out people who are sending him "insensitive" messages on Whatsapp about his niece for undergoing coronavirus test.

The filmmaker posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying his sister's daughter recently returned from London and underwent test for COVID-19 at Kasturba Hospital after she developed a fever and cough.

However, even before her test results were declared, Sidhwani said people had already started spreading rumours about her health.

"But while the medical report was still awaited, a certain WhatsApp Medical College had already declared her positive. And they don't just reveal her identity but also spell out where she resided.

"While this so caring WhatsApp Medical College was advising everyone to stay home! There's no advise on not stigmatising anyone even if they test positive. Not to forget these are our so called 'friends and neighbours' who don't care a damn about the privacy of a young little girl," Sidhwani wrote.