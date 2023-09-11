Riteish Deshmukh Finally REACTS To Wife Genelia D'Souza's Pregnancy Rumours: 'Won't Mind Having 2-3 More'

One of the most adorable couples of B-Town, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, were all over the news of late after rumours that they were expecting their third child went viral on social media. They recently attended an event in the city and netizens claimed to have spotted a baby bump on Genelia.

Riteish and Genelia are proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, and fans were convinced that the couple is looking forward to expand the family with a new member in tow.

The Deshmukhs had not released an official statement about the reports, but now, Riteish has finally broken his silence.

Is Genelia Deshmukh pregnant?

On Monday morning, Riteish took to his Instagram handle to share the screenshot of a post stating Genelia was pregnant and was spotted with her baby bump at an event.

The actor wrote that he would not mind a couple of more kids, but he added that the reports were untrue and that they are not set to become parents again.

"I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is untrue," Riteish wrote on his Instagram story, thus, putting an end to the pregnancy rumours.

Riteish-Genelia's love story

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot in a grand Maharashtrian ceremony in 2012, and they also had a Christian wedding the next day. In 2014, they welcomed their first child, a son, whom they named Riaan. In 2016, they became parents once again with their second-born, Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish and Genelia recently shared the screen in the former's Marathi directorial, Ved, and the film went on to win several awards and accolades. Riteish will be next seen in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Genelia was last seen in the web show Trial Period with Manav Kaul, in which she played the role of a single mother in a quest to find a partner for herself and a father for her child.

