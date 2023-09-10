Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sobhita Dhulipala & Others Glam Up At Mumbai Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
Several celebs attended the star-studded launch of a fashion label in Mumbai on Saturday night. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza walked in hand-in-hand, and the actress sparked pregnancy rumours as netizens claimed to have spotted a baby bump
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh exuded girl next door vibes in a white top and wide-legged denims
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, who twinned with her in denims
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Boney Kapoor made a rare appearance at the label launch and he was all smiles for the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sobhita Dhulipala once again proved that she can never go wrong with her fashion, be it the red carpet or the ramp
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt Bharuccha grabbed eyeballs in a green body-hugging dress with pointy stilettos
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The omnipresent Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, walked in wearing a deep blue kurta-pyjama set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Riteish Deshmukh's sister, filmmaker Deepshikha Deshmukh went for the classic all-black look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Roshni Chopra of Kasamh Se fame made heads turn as she sashayed in wearing a metallic textured outfit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
