Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Sobhita Dhulipala & Others Glam Up At Mumbai Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023

Several celebs attended the star-studded launch of a fashion label in Mumbai on Saturday night. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza walked in hand-in-hand, and the actress sparked pregnancy rumours as netizens claimed to have spotted a baby bump

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh exuded girl next door vibes in a white top and wide-legged denims

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, who twinned with her in denims

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Boney Kapoor made a rare appearance at the label launch and he was all smiles for the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala once again proved that she can never go wrong with her fashion, be it the red carpet or the ramp

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha grabbed eyeballs in a green body-hugging dress with pointy stilettos

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The omnipresent Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, walked in wearing a deep blue kurta-pyjama set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh's sister, filmmaker Deepshikha Deshmukh went for the classic all-black look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Roshni Chopra of Kasamh Se fame made heads turn as she sashayed in wearing a metallic textured outfit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

