Rishita Kothari & Boyfriend Mridul Meena Unfollow Avinash Mishra Amid Alleged Cheating Controversy |

Television actress Rishita Kothari and her boyfriend, Mridul Meena, have reportedly unfollowed Avinash Mishra on social media amid the ongoing cheating allegations surrounding the actor. Eisha Singh was the first to unfollow both Avinash and Rishita. Now, Rishita and Mridul's move has caught attention, with the couple seemingly distancing themselves from Avinash amid the controversy.

Avinash and Eisha's fallout, coupled with speculation about alleged infidelity, has sparked considerable discussion on social media. Among those who caught everyone's attention were Rishita and Mridul. Interestingly, Avinash and Rishita had recently travelled to Kashmir together for the shoot of an upcoming project.

Apart from Rishita and Mridul, television actress Shagun Sharma has also reportedly unfollowed Avinash on social media. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajat Dalal is also said to have unfollowed the actor.

When Rishita's name began surfacing in the speculation surrounding Avinash and Eisha's alleged breakup, her boyfriend, Mridul Meena, stepped in to defend her. Taking to his Instagram Story, Mridul reshared a media post about Rishita being dragged into the controversy and urged media pages not to jump to conclusions or circulate unverified claims about anyone's personal life. Emphasising that relationships should not become a source of public gossip, he wrote, "A relationship is not entertainment or something to be sensationalised."

Mridul also requested people to keep Rishita and him out of the speculation, adding, "Please live and let live and kindly keep me and Rishita out of such speculations." He clarified that the two were focused on their lives and work and concluded by urging everyone to respect their privacy.

The buzz surrounding Avinash and Eisha began after fans noticed that the actress had unfollowed him on Instagram, triggering speculation about trouble in their relationship. The chatter gained momentum after a purported voice note, allegedly featuring Eisha's mother, surfaced online with claims of infidelity against Avinash. Things took another turn when Eisha's brother Rudraksh reportedly shared a WhatsApp conversation involving the actor. While neither Avinash nor Eisha has publicly confirmed the exact reason behind their reported fallout, the alleged cheating claims and social media activity have kept their personal lives under intense scrutiny.

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