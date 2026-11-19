'Relationship Is Not Entertainment': Mridul Meena Releases Strong Statement As Girlfriend Rishita Kothari Gets Dragged Into Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Breakup | Instagram

Rishita Kothari's boyfriend, Mridul Meena, has finally reacted to the television actress being dragged into speculation surrounding Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's alleged breakup. Amid rumours suggesting that Avinash allegedly cheated on Eisha with Rishita, Mridul has urged media outlets and social media pages not to jump to conclusions or sensationalise anyone's personal life. He also requested people to keep Rishita out of the ongoing speculation.

Mridul took to his Instagram Story and reshared a post by a media outlet that read, "Rishita Kothari faces the heat from netizens amid Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's breakup speculation." Reacting to the same, he penned a note, saying, "I just wanted to clarify. A humble request to all media pages: Please don't jump to conclusions or spread stories about anyone's personal life."

Emphasising that relationships should not be turned into gossip or entertainment, Mridul further wrote, "A relationship is not entertainment or something to be sensationalised." He then urged people to stop involving Rishita in the theories and added, "Please live and let live and kindly keep me and Rishita out of such speculations."

Clarifying that he and Rishita are focused on their own lives and professional commitments, Mridul reiterated his request for people to respect their privacy. He concluded his note by urging everyone to "Let people live peacefully and respect their privacy," before thanking them for their understanding.

Avinash Mishra also broke his silence on the ongoing breakup speculation with Eisha Singh. Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor penned a note urging media outlets to respect their privacy, writing, "Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace." Meanwhile, Rishita Kothari has been dragged into the controversy after social media users began speculating about her alleged involvement in Avinash and Eisha's reported fallout. The rumours gained momentum following claims of infidelity in a purported voice note allegedly featuring Eisha's mother, with netizens linking Rishita's name to the cheating allegations. However, neither Avinash nor Eisha has confirmed these claims, and there is no verified evidence establishing Rishita's involvement in their alleged breakup.