Rishi Kapoor wants places to be named after artists instead of politicians

He added: "We have icons like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Allah Rakha, Lata (Mangeshkar) ji. (I am) not saying this because they are my family but can you overlook the contribution of Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor in the business of entertainment? They are celebrated worldwide but not in my country. Why so?"

Kapoor, who came back from the US after a year, observed how artistes are getting recognition abroad, and the young generation is well versed with their cultural history.

"In the US, there are places named after Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and many more artistes, and young generation is well aware of their contribution. Here, everything is named after politicians. We have achievers like astronaut Kalpana Chawla. She is an inspiration for many youngsters. How well versed are our kids about her? Politicians are only changing names with an agenda. Our artists are not honoured enough in their lifetime," said the actor, who has received several awards including the National Award as Best Child Actor for his debut role in "Mera Naam Joker" (1970).