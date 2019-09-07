Watch Neetu Kapoor say a Tamil tongue twister, as Rishi smiles

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will soon be flying back to India after spending nearly a year in New York. Actor Rishi Kapoor was being treated for cancer in the United States
Recently, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she is seen saying a Tamil tongue twister. Rishi Kapoor who is seated beside her seems to be enjoying the moment.
The 102 Not Out actor recently celebrated his 67th birthday in New York. Wishes poured in for the legendary actor from everyone including his fans, well-wishers and other members of the film fraternity. The Kapoor & Sons actor celebrated his birthday with wife Neetu at one of the high – end restaurants in New York. On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jhootha Kahin Ka, co-starring Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, and others.
