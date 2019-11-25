Rishi Kapoor finds the role of a father in films 'insignificant'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he has reached a stage where the length of his character in a film doesn't matter to him but he would no longer choose insignificant roles, such as the father of the leads.

The actor, whose recent filmography boasts of movies such as "Mulk" and "Kapoor & Sons", said he now looks for parts that have an impact on the storyline.

"I really love my work and I am passionate about it. The length of a role is not important but I don't want to play an insignificant role, like the father of the hero or heroine in a film. I did those earlier. But there's a learning process," Kapoor told PTI.