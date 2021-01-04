Richa Chadha opens up about wedding plans and opening a production house with beau Ali Fazal

It was last year, around this time that the rumour mills were abuzz with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. Though, at first there were no statements issued from either party, it was around February that the couple’s spokespersons confirmed the news. But then the coronavirus pandemic pulled a shocker, compelling the lovebirds to postpone their plans of settling into marital bliss. And, then another tragedy hit home: Ali Fazal lost his mother in June last year.
While their fans are waiting for the good news to come to fruition this year, Richa and Ali have kept mum on their D-day plans — lest they become jinxed again! Ask the bindaas Shakeela actor about it and pat comes the reply, “We want to, but haven’t thought about anything yet. See what happened when we planned the wedding the last time!”
Sharing a funny incident from the time Ali proposed to her, during one of her interviews, Richa said the actor took a 10-minute nap after asking her the big question! Incidentally, it was Richa who actually professed her love, and it took Ali three months to say ‘I love you back’.
Richa and Ali, who have been setting social media ablaze with adorable photos from their travel escapades, are also planning to float a company together. Buzz is, the couple wants to foray into production. “Yes, we have thought about starting a production house. We are creative people, and I like to write too, so why not collaborate and do something together! Though we haven’t yet taken proactive steps in that direction (we need to zero in on a name, register it, etc.), but we are keen on it. Ali is working in international projects as well, so we can take it there too. It will be nice for us to collaborate...a good added thing for us,” Richa says.
Richa and Ali have been letting their wanderlust side loose. So, when the pandemic is still raging, how did the two manage make the trips a success? “Of course, we took all precautionary measures. But it gets a little irritating. One has go through a series of tests, fill necessary forms. Plus there aren’t many flights available like earlier. So travelling is not much fun in the current situation. I would suggest travel if only necessary,” Richa adds.
On the work front, Richa-starrer Shakeela is enjoying a pan-India theatrical run. The actor also has Fukrey 3, Madame Chief Minister, and the third season of the web series Inside Edge in her kitty. Ali Fazal, on the other hands, has been testing international waters. He will be seen in Hollywood actor Gal Gadot-starrer Death on the Nile, and Codename Johnny Walker.
