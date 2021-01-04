Richa Chadha opens up about wedding plans and opening a production house with beau Ali Fazal

It was last year, around this time that the rumour mills were abuzz with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding. Though, at first there were no statements issued from either party, it was around February that the couple’s spokespersons confirmed the news. But then the coronavirus pandemic pulled a shocker, compelling the lovebirds to postpone their plans of settling into marital bliss. And, then another tragedy hit home: Ali Fazal lost his mother in June last year.

While their fans are waiting for the good news to come to fruition this year, Richa and Ali have kept mum on their D-day plans — lest they become jinxed again! Ask the bindaas Shakeela actor about it and pat comes the reply, “We want to, but haven’t thought about anything yet. See what happened when we planned the wedding the last time!”

Sharing a funny incident from the time Ali proposed to her, during one of her interviews, Richa said the actor took a 10-minute nap after asking her the big question! Incidentally, it was Richa who actually professed her love, and it took Ali three months to say ‘I love you back’.