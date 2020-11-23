'Unlike most boys, he likes to help around': Richa Chadha on moving in with Ali Fazal

When asked if they’ve set a wedding date Chadha said that being from a Punjabi family, she wants all her family members to make it. Not to mention, Ali’s grandparents are old and can’t travel much, hence they would wait to see how things unravel given the ongoing pandemic before tying the knot.

Richa, who was recently seen in "Panga", had two films lined up this year. She stars in the title role of the biopic "Shakeela", which accounts the life of the south Indian adult star Shakeela, and she also toplines Anubhav Sinha's next, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".

Ali Fazal has been gearing up for the release of "Death On The Nile", an English suspense drama directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the late Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name. Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in the film, which also features Ali long with "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.