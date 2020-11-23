'Unlike most boys, he likes to help around': Richa Chadha on moving in with Ali Fazal

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal planned to tie the knot in April, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.
The two actors, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.
The couple recently visited Egypt to attend a film festival. Upon returning, Richa and Ali moved in together.
Richa told Mumbai Mirror that they began house-hunting in August after the lease on Richa’s previous apartment had expired in March. Hence, the shift was postponed due to the lockdown.
The actress added that their new abode is not in crowded places like Bandra and Andheri which are flocked by the paparazzi, but close to the sea in a neighbourhood full of retired folks.
She also mentioned that their crib is a rented place since they didn’t want to invest amid a depressed market.
Speaking of Ali as a flatmate, Richa said that unlike most boys, he likes to help around. He’s a better cook and is also helping her with the kitchen garden. However, her cats don’t’ approve of the move, in addition to Ali not used to having pets around.
When asked if they’ve set a wedding date Chadha said that being from a Punjabi family, she wants all her family members to make it. Not to mention, Ali’s grandparents are old and can’t travel much, hence they would wait to see how things unravel given the ongoing pandemic before tying the knot.
Richa, who was recently seen in "Panga", had two films lined up this year. She stars in the title role of the biopic "Shakeela", which accounts the life of the south Indian adult star Shakeela, and she also toplines Anubhav Sinha's next, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".
Ali Fazal has been gearing up for the release of "Death On The Nile", an English suspense drama directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the late Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name. Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot in the film, which also features Ali long with "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.
