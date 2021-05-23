Revisiting Friends: From sexist undertones to body-shaming, in hindsight it looks like a problematic show

It’s been almost 27 years since the first episode of the widely-celebrated sitcom Friends aired on TV. Actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer became household names with their acting stint on the show. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends, which ended in 2004 after 10 seasons, revolved around the lives of six friends and how they tackled their problems with a dash of comedy. From the theme track, I’ll be there for you, to the inseparable bond between the characters, Friends is remembered by people for several reasons. However, the show had many flaws that went unnoticed decades ago. As the reunion episode is all set to premiere on HBO MAX on May 27, the Cinema Journal decided to have a quick look at those ‘problematic’ moments from Friends.

Body-shaming

Fat-shaming was massively glorified in the show. Remember ‘fat Monica’? Every time the old, ‘heavier’ version of Monica [Courteney Cox] appeared on the screen, many jokes were thrown at the character. The makers portrayed her as a loner and loser, indicating success only comes to skinny people. Not just this, the makers also tried to make us believe that overweight people can’t have sex. On the show, Monica was valued only after she lost weight.