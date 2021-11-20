Revealed! Tina Desai's coolest secret

Not many may know that Tina Desai, who played a pivotal role in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, began her acting journey in 2011 with Yeh Faasley. That same year, she debuted in the West in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. In 2013, she was seen opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in Table No.21. She followed it up with The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel opposite Dev Patel along with Judi Dench in 2015. She then did the American-science fiction web series Sense8 (2015-2018) and finally made a comeback to Bollywood with Mumbai Diaries 26/11 in September this year.

“Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is my first release after six years in India. Many people told me that I was good and they wanted to see more of me. I had not gone anywhere and was working in a different industry, the West. But it felt nice,” Tina shares.

For Sense8, the actress travelled to 26 countries – 9 in Season 1 and 17 in Season 2. “For me, the entire show was a joyride. I was also very consumed with the travel and perks of the job and would be upset when I landed in a country and could not go for a sightseeing trip. But then it was like a world trip, and it opened my world,” Tina says.

Tina is grateful for the experience she gained in both The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films. “These films actually changed me personally and professionally. It was a different culture and exposure. I owe a lot to Marigold for setting up the foundation in my professional life. In the West, I do not have a spot boy, and I have to hold my own umbrella. We get to talk to everyone, and all of us eat together in the same tent. It is wonderful and speaks so much about humanity,” Tina explains.

Tina also has a toy in her name around the world by the name of Ashima – the helpful Indian toy engine from the show Thomas and Friends. “I got the part on Thomas and Friends because I had a good voice and had dubbed before. I didn’t think it was such an old show when I took it on. I was told that even mothers watch the show with their kids. I had never sung before, and I got to sing a few songs. I had last sung in my school choir. They just wanted me to be cheerful, friendly and upbeat, and I did that. When I went to a toy store, I found Ashima the engine, and I was thrilled,” an elated Tina exclaims. The actress will also soon be seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:01 AM IST