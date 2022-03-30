Revealed! The reason why Ranveer Singh left people speechless!

The makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar held a special screening of the film at Yash Raj Films, and apparently, Ranveer’s performance in it left everyone speechless. The Free Press Journal reached out to the film’s producer Maneesh Sharma for a brief chat on the response to the film.

Loading View on Instagram

An elated Maneesh reveals, “It was so gratifying to see the reaction of the audience after the screening. People came into the theatre without having any presumption of what to expect from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and their validation was simply overwhelming. I think it’s safe for me to say that Ranveer has delivered the performance of a lifetime. It’s one for the ages. Something that will set him apart from his contemporaries because only he could have brought Jayeshbhai to life in this endearing and soulful manner.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Elaborating further, he adds, “I could see everyone speechless after the screening. I could see people with moist eyes. There were tears of joy about the message that we delivered to the audience. I haven’t seen a reaction like this to a screening in many, many years. We have made a special film, and I hope that people love everything about it, right from the trailer to the actual film, when it releases on May 13.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, and is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 07:07 AM IST