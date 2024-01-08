Reports Of Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Engagement NOT True, Say Actors' Representatives

Hours after it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are planning to get engaged in February 2024, sources close to the actors have reportedly called the news "false." On Monday, several media reports suggested that the actors, who are rumoured to be dating, are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

However, their representatives told IANS, "The report is false." For those unversed, the reports mentioned that they might get engaged in the second week of February in an intimate ceremony with only their friends and family members in attendance.

While Rashmika and Vijay haven't officially acknowledged their relationship in the public eye, subtle hints they've dropped have fuelled speculation among fans.

The actors are often seen jetting off for exotic vacations, and while they get spotted at the airport separately, they later reunite to spend quality time with each other. They share a close bond with each other's families as well, and it's not uncommon to spot Rashmika spending quality time at Vijay's residence.

In fact, during a promotional event of her latest film, Animal, Rashmika blushed while being prompted to call Vijay on national television. Her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, playfully teased.

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018 and became good friends, and soon after, love blossomed between the two. In 2019, they shared the screen once again in the film Dear Comrade, and they garnered praises from fans for their chemistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir. She next has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava in her kitty. On the other hand, Vijay, who was last seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has Family Star in the pipeline.