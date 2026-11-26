'Remembering The Lives Lost': Priyanka Chopra Remembers 26/11 Martyrs On 18th Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Mumbai Attack Heroes |

On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to remember the martyrs and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the horrific tragedy. The actress, who is currently based in the US with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, shared a heartfelt note honouring the victims and the heroes who sacrificed their lives during the attacks.

Priyanka wrote, “Remembering the lives lost and the heroes who gave everything on 26/11. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks.”

Apart from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, several other celebrities also remembered the victims and paid tribute to the bravehearts on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Actress Bhumi Pednekar attended a tribute ceremony at the Gateway of India alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, where she honoured the martyrs and civilians who lost their lives. Sharing a note on social media, she remembered the Mumbai Police, security forces and first responders, writing that their “bravery and courage would never be forgotten”. She also said that the attacks were not just on Mumbai but on the entire country.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had also paid tribute to the victims and security personnel at the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai on November 21. Remembering those who lost their lives in the 26/11 and Pahalgam terror attacks, the actor called for choosing “dialogue instead of violence” and “trust instead of fear”. He also saluted the security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the country.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when 10 terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks across Mumbai, targeting several prominent locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Nariman House. The attacks continued for nearly three days, leaving 166 people dead and hundreds injured.

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