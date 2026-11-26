26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks | Representational Image

Mumbai: Eighteen years after the Mumbai terror attacks that took place November 26, 2008, six key conspirators allegedly continue to operate their terror networks freely in Pakistan without facing punishment for their involvement in the deadly attacks.

Six Key Conspirators In Pakistan

The six key conspirators include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and the outfit’s operations chief, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the Hindustan Times noted.

The four other key conspirators include Sajid Majeed alias Sajid Mir, a top LeT commander who oversaw the attacks; Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Pasha, a retired major in the Pakistani military; and Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali, both Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers.

According to Indian intelligence agencies, these six conspirators not only escaped punishment for their involvement in the 26/11 attacks but also received protection from the Pakistani state.

Action Against LeT Leaders

Following pressure from the US, the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief was sentenced to 78 years' imprisonment in 2020. Indian officials, however, claim that “he is under the protection of the ISI and freely carries out his group’s terror activities”.

The report also said Mir was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment; however, his whereabouts remain unclear.

Lakhvi was sentenced in 2021 to three consecutive five-year prison terms for terror funding. Indian agencies claimed that he continues to carry out his activities freely. While, no action has been taken against the two ISI officers and the retired military officer over their alleged involvement in the attacks.

Pakistan's Non-Cooperation

An officer who wished to remain anonymous shared details about the conspirators behind the horrific attacks, stating that seven out of the 10 conspirators involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks were based in Pakistan.

He further added that everything from the planning of the attacks to the management of the control room was handled by them.

“We sent letters rogatory [judicial request] to the Pakistan government seeking information and evidence against them, but to date, there is no cooperation,” the officer said.

The report stated that the Indian government had also sent an extradition request for Saeed to Pakistan, which remains pending.

Two Other Conspirators Dead

Meanwhile, two other plotters died in the years following the attacks. LeT’s former deputy chief and Saeed’s brother-in-law, Abdul Rehman Makki, died in Lahore in December 2024.

Ilyas Kashmiri, a leader of al-Qaeda and its Pakistan-based affiliate Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, reportedly died in a US drone strike in June 2011.

India's Access To Headley, Rana

Despite constant efforts, Indian agencies gained access to only two of the 10 alleged conspirators: US national David Coleman Headley and Pakistani-Canadian physician Tahawwur Rana.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned Headley, even as Washington refused to hand him over to Indian custody.

Headley’s childhood friend, Rana, was extradited to India in April 2025 and remains lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. A fresh charge sheet was filed in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in July 2025, based on Rana’s interrogation.

Remembering 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who arrived in Mumbai from Pakistan by sea carried out a dozen coordinated shooting and bombing attacks at various major spots across the city, which included Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Trident Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

As many as 166 persons, including 26 foreigners, died in the attacks.