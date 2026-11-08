Inside Priyanka Chopra's Intimate Diwali Celebrations With Nick Jonas And Malti In LA

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles as she shared pictures with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress posted a series of photographs from the festive gathering she hosted at her home, along with a warm wish for her followers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (November 8), Priyanka shared a few favourite moments from her camera roll and wrote, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali (Diya emoji) (sic)," Nick reacted to the post with a diya and a star-eyed emoticon.

For the celebrations, Priyanka opted for a burgundy-and-gold strapless gown featuring intricate zardozi work, beadwork and gold-thread embroidery. She completed her traditional look with a kundan maang tikka, statement golden earrings and matching bangles. A sleek low bun adorned with a fresh white gajra, smoky eyes and berry-coloured lipstick added to her festive look.

Nick complemented his wife's outfit in a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set. Their daughter Malti also joined in the festive colour coordination, wearing a white lehenga and twinning with her father.

Priyanka Chopra keeps Indian traditions alive in Los Angeles

Although Priyanka lives in the US, she makes sure to celebrate Indian festivals and introduce Malti to the country's traditions. The actress recently shared pictures from the family's Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home, which included puja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan.

One of the photographs showed Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the rituals. Malti was dressed in an ivory outfit and wore a red scarf with the words "Jai Mata Di" written on it.

The family also celebrated Karwa Chauth together in Los Angeles. Priyanka had revealed that Nick made arrangements around his ongoing tour to ensure he could be home for the occasion.

Sharing pictures from the celebration, she wrote, "He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. No one like my guy. May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth."