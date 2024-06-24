 'Bohot Khush Hu': Rekha Gets Emotional At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Reception, INSIDE VIDEO Goes Viral
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday after dating each other for seven years.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

On Sunday, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony at the actress' Bandra residence in Mumbai. That evening, they hosted a wedding reception for their friends and family, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

In one of the inside videos, Rekha is seen getting emotional as she looks at the newlyweds, Sonakshi and Zaheer. She even holds Sonakshi's hands and says, "Bohut khush hu." The Dabangg actor's mother, Poonam Sinha, is also seen in the video.

Check out the video:

Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sharmin Segal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Tabu and Anil Kapoor, among others,, attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's star-studded reception.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared official wedding photos on their Instagram with a heartfelt message that said, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the Special Marriage Act. The duo was in a relationship for seven years before they decided to tie the knot.

