Ravi Mohan Home Theft: Driver Arrested After ₹2.5 Lakh Recovery, Diamond Necklace Still Missing

A theft case at actor Ravi Mohan’s Chennai residence has led to the arrest of his driver after police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, while a diamond necklace worth Rs 10 lakh remains missing. The investigation is still underway as authorities continue to trace the jewellery.

According to a report by ETV Bharat, the incident came to light on June 22 after the actor’s manager filed a complaint at the Neelankarai police station. The complaint followed an alert received by the police control room about domestic workers at the house in Injambakkam not returning home.

When police reached the residence, they found two women domestic workers and a young boy inside the property. Initial questioning reportedly took place at the scene, after which officers advised that any suspicion of theft must be handled through formal legal procedures and not private interrogation.

Soon after, the actor’s manager lodged a complaint, stating that Rs 40,000 in cash and a diamond necklace valued at Rs 10 lakh were missing from the house.

Driver Questioned and Arrested

Police began questioning all staff members employed at the residence, including domestic workers and drivers. During the inquiry, suspicion reportedly fell on Rajesh, who had been working as Ravi Mohan’s driver for the past six months.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to opening a locker and stealing the cash. Following this, police recovered the Rs 2.5 lakh and returned it to the actor.

However, the diamond necklace is yet to be recovered, and search efforts are ongoing. Rajesh was arrested, produced before a court, and remanded to judicial custody. Officials confirmed that the investigation is still in progress.

Ravi Mohan’s Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Mohan's upcoming film Karathey Babu is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28 and features a large ensemble cast including Nasser, Shakthi Vasu, Daudee Jiwal, Kalki Raja, Knife Naren, among others.

Earlier, in May 2026, Ravi Mohan made headlines after stating that he would not release any of his films in theatres until his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aarti Ravi were resolved. However, shortly after, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the actor would be joining the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with Benz.