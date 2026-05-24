Khushbu Sundar Publicly Supports Aarti Ravi, Calls Her 'Family' Amid Ravi Mohan Controversy

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar made her stance clear amid the ongoing public fallout involving Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, and singer-spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis. Days after her name surfaced in the controversy, Khushbu shared a family picture on social media that many viewed as a strong show of support for Aarti and her children.

Taking to Instagram, Khushbu posted a cheerful family photograph captioned with red heart emojis and the hashtag “#myfamily”. The image featured not only her daughters, Avantika and Anandita, but also Aarti Ravi standing closely beside her. Producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, Aarti’s mother, was also present in the picture along with Aarav and Ayaan, the children Aarti shares with Ravi.

The post caught attention online, especially because it came amid the highly publicised tensions between Ravi, Aarti, and Keneeshaa. While several users appreciated Khushbu for publicly supporting Aarti, others accused her of indirectly targeting Ravi through the post.

One Instagram user commented, “Your intentionally doing this to trigger someone,” while another wrote, “I'm scared by seeing all these smiling Faces.” However, many social media users came out in support of Khushbu and Aarti. One comment read, “Yes, the man who, until a week ago was making reels with his girlfriend is the one person who is suffering, but the mother who is looking after her children, keeping them happy and sane does not deserve to smile.”

The controversy surrounding Ravi and Aarti has been making headlines for months. The couple, who got married in 2009, announced their separation in 2024. Rumours about Ravi dating Keneeshaa Francis gained momentum soon after, especially after the two were seen attending a wedding together in coordinated outfits earlier this year.

The situation escalated further after a controversial comment from Keneeshaa’s Instagram account allegedly targeted Aarti. The singer later claimed her account had been hacked and said she was facing online bullying. She also denied being the reason behind Ravi and Aarti’s separation. However, shortly afterward, Keneeshaa shared another emotional note announcing that she was quitting music, leaving Chennai, and hinting at a breakup with Ravi.

Chennai: Tamil actor Jayam Ravi (Ravi Mohan) emotionally announces in press meet ‘I will not act in films until my divorce is finalized.’



Cites cyberbullying, family struggles & inability to meet his sons. https://t.co/sP7UrAYxwY pic.twitter.com/EOLP8bVcqA — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 16, 2026

Amid the ongoing drama, Aarti also shared a statement on Instagram, saying that she would speak up whenever necessary to protect her dignity and children. Responding to the post, Khushbu wrote, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.”

Soon after these developments, Ravi held an emotional press conference in Chennai where he made fresh allegations, indirectly referenced Khushbu, and stated that he would not act in films until his divorce from Aarti is finalised.