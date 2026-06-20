₹1.35 Crore Diamond Earrings Go Missing During Rhea Anil Kapoor's New York Fashion Trip; Theft Case Registered | Wikipedia

Mumbai: A case of theft involving diamond-studded earrings worth ₹1.35 crore has been registered at Sahar Police Station after jewellery belonging to filmmaker and fashion stylist Rhea Anil Kapoor's team went missing during an international journey to New York for a fashion event.

According to police, celebrity makeup artist Savleen Singh, who has been working with Rhea Kapoor for the past seven years, was carrying two pairs of expensive earrings hired from Mumbai-based jewellers for use at the event. Rhea Kapoor and her team were travelling to New York to attend the Met Gala fashion event.

The jewellery, rented from Mehta Jewellers and Goenka Jewellers, was packed in two separate boxes and kept inside Singh’s handbag. The team departed Mumbai on an Emirates flight at 10:25 pm on April 27, travelling via Dubai before arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at around 5:30 pm on April 28.

After checking into the Pierre Hotel in New York, Singh opened the jewellery boxes to hand over the earrings to another team member, Shirin. To her shock, both boxes were empty.

The missing jewellery included an 18-carat emerald-stone diamond-studded gold earring set from Mehta Jewellers valued at ₹66 lakh and a Zambian emerald-stone gold-bordered earring set from Goenka Jewellers worth ₹69 lakh. The total value of the stolen earrings is estimated at ₹1.35 crore.

Upon returning to Mumbai, Savleen Singh lodged a complaint with Sahar Police Station. Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to theft.

Police officials said that investigators are examining the entire travel timeline to determine whether the theft occurred at Mumbai airport, during the flight, in transit at Dubai, or after the team arrived in New York. Further investigation is underway.

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