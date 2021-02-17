Ravi Dubey to headline web series titled 'Matysakaand'

Television actor Ravi Dubey, who recently unveiled the trailer of the new season of his show Jamai 2.0, has another ace up his sleeve. According to a source, Ravi is all set to play a lead role in the web

series titled Matysakaand. Ravi is currently in Jaipur shooting for the series. The source also said that many Bollywood actors had auditioned for the part, but was eventually bagged by Ravi. The show will also feature actors Piyush Mishra and Ravi Kishan!

During the lockdown, Ravi penned a poem titled "Aankde", which translates to "numbers". The actor, who has worked in shows like "Qubool Hai", "Jamai Raja" and "Kumkum Bhagya" among many others, says he was wondering what the deadlock was that seemed too hard to break in an artist's life.