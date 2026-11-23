Rashmika Mandanna's Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Appearance Takes An Unexpected Turn As She Meets Her College Senior, Here's What Happened Next - VIDEO |

Rashmika Mandanna recently had an unexpected surprise when she discovered that one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 10 was her college senior. The actress appeared on the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show to promote her upcoming film Mysaa and was taken aback when contestant Mukesh Gowda revealed their college connection. Read on to know how Rashmika reacted to the unexpected reunion.

Rashmika appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu 10 during Sunday's episode. As she was introduced to the contestants, host Nagarjuna told Mukesh Gowda, "Rashmika is here. Go ahead and speak to her in Mysuru Kannada or Bengaluru Kannada, whatever you want." The two then exchanged pleasantries before Mukesh revealed that they had a college connection.

"You're my college junior. My friends used to study with you, and I saw you there," Mukesh told the actress. He also praised Rashmika for her performance in Girlfriend. Surprised by the revelation, Rashmika asked him to watch her upcoming film Mysaa once he comes out of the Bigg Boss house.

Mukesh's team also shared a special note on social media, highlighting the unexpected college connection. "And the biggest surprise? Rashmika garu was Mukesh’s junior in college! From a college connection to meeting on the Bigg Boss stage… what a lovely moment!" the post read.

Mukesh Gowda, popularly known as Nihar Mukesh, is a television actor who has established himself in both the Kannada and Telugu entertainment industries. Originally from Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, he grew up in Mysuru and gradually found his footing in the television industry. He shot to fame for portraying Rishi in the popular Telugu serial Guppedantha Manasu, which earned him considerable recognition among viewers. Before making a name for himself as an actor, Mukesh pursued engineering but eventually chose to follow his passion for acting. He has since appeared in several television projects and is currently competing on Bigg Boss Telugu 10, where his unexpected college connection with Rashmika Mandanna became a talking point.

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