'I Don't Accept This Kind Of Unruly Behaviour': Did Nagarjuna Akkineni Issue A Warning To Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants Before Premiere? |

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is all set to be hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. Speaking about the upcoming season, the actor said he is excited to take the show to the next level. Nagarjuna added that witnessing a newer, younger generation of contestants has been "very interesting." He also opened up about where he draws the line while interacting with contestants on the reality show.

Nagarjuna said he draws the line when contestants cross the limits of decency, "especially if they’re being disrespectful or using the kind of language they shouldn’t." Speaking to Variety India, he added, "Many families and kids watch the show, so I don’t accept this kind of unruly behavior. I caution or warn them against it."

The actor also reflected on why hosting the first two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu was particularly challenging for him. The Geetanjali actor admitted that he initially felt "out of place" as the show's host. He said, "I’m not the kind of person who likes to judge people or tell them what to do. But slowly, I had to get over that as a host. So, the first two years were a little uncomfortable, and it took me some time to get used to the format."

Speaking about Season 10, Nagarjuna revealed that he has chosen to embrace "spontaneity" by not learning the contestants' identities in advance. He explained that he wants his one-on-one conversations with the housemates to be natural and organic, without being influenced by their backgrounds beforehand.

Although the makers are yet to officially announce the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, several names have surfaced in media reports as probable participants. According to reports by The Times of India, the rumoured contestant list includes Pallavi Gowda, Express Hari, Rocking Rakesh, Pandu Master, Deepika Rangaraju, Chandrahas and Tejaswini Gowda. However, the makers have neither confirmed nor denied these names, and the final contestant lineup is expected to be revealed only during the grand premiere.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is expected to premiere in September 2026, although the makers are yet to announce the official launch date and time.